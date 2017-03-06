Top Posts
Brushless Shave Cream by Schulz & Malley Trading Company

It’s a New Year, so project a new you with the help of Schulz & Malley Trading Company’s 100% manmade products. Buy the entire facial regiment that includes a Cleansing Face Wash that leaves your skin smooth, soft, and shave-worthy; the Brushless Shave Cream that softens hair and protects skin with aloe, passionflower, kelp, ginseng, and other natural ingredients; Pre-Shave Oil with botanical-rich oils that result in friction-free shaving; and an After Shave Balm that promotes healing and reduces irritation with cool menthol, chamomile, and oat kernel. $65. www.schulzmalley.com

