Top Posts
Home Special Effects Bath Balls  by Fizz and Bubble

Bath Balls  by Fizz and Bubble

Boxes of chocolates are so cliché, this Valentine’s Day opt for a more delicious way to show your bae that you’re the sweetest choice. Fill up a nice bath and introduce the warm water to the dessert-and travel-inspired Fizz and Bubble Artisan Bath Fizzy. Eight ultra-moisturizing bath bomb contain oils like aloe vera, coconut, grapeseed, almonds, olive, avocado, sunflower, and jojoba. Try the Rose Garden or the Chocolate Fudge for a fun-filled, calorie-free romantic soak. 12 flavors, $6. www.fizzandbubble.com

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Easy Listening

October 6, 2016

Shoe Fetish

October 6, 2016

Travel Razor by Phillips Norelco

January 19, 2017

Hooked On Air with The Airhook

October 6, 2016

Good Morning Starshine

January 29, 2016

Next-Generation Smile

January 19, 2017

Cocktail Courier

August 26, 2016