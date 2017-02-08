Best Aphrodisiacs From Around The World

As a foodie, and an incurable romantic, I’ve fed my partner (of 18 plus years together) every supposed culinary aphrodisiac there is. Some didn’t work, some did work, and some worked very, very well. During our travels together, we tried to figure out what makes some aphrodisiacs so effective. Sure, I can research and explain the science behind them and what gets one “hot” or not. But I can also share the best effective aphrodisiacs I’ve found during my travels so that you may try them at home or while visiting romantic destinations around the world.

CACAO (Colombia)

All I know for sure is, the cacao bean contains caffeine and theobromine, which are great for energy. However, it also contains the chemical phenylethylamine, a welldocumented aphrodisiac. It has been used in Central America as a sexual stimulant for over 200 years. A folktale suggests that Aztec putitas (prostitutes) were even paid in cacao beans. No wonder we give chocolate candies on romantic holidays. In Colombia, we ate the finest cacao and felt euphoric when the velvety chocolate melted in our mouths. The beautiful Colombian guys all around also helped get us in the mood, but after we had some chocolate in the hotel lobby, we headed right back to our hotel room and went wild. This Valentine’s Day, get your cacao on and enjoy the results.

PEPITAS (Mexico)

Pepitas, also known as pumpkin seeds, effectively increases one’s sex drive. They contain zinc, which is essential in the production of testosterone, which is one of the main factors effecting sexual drive in men and to a lesser degree women. While in Playa de Carmen recently, we were treated to a private room, and a sensual couple’s massage. They had bowls of pepitas everywhere. I have to tell you, it works! Every day, for the next four days, the spa at our resort sent a complimentary bag of pumpkin seeds to our room. Now, at home, I put out my own bowl of pepitas every weekend.

OYSTERS (Italy)

Oysters are farmed and harvested in the United States as well as in many countries around the world, but it’s in the Italian Peninsula where the practice started as early as the first century BCE No wonder those Italians are so damn sexy. I always thought it was the tight slacks, personally, but when you see an Italian man in tight pants eat oysters, you can surely see that he’s happy. Oysters have a reputation for being great for love and fertility due to the fact that they contain zinc. However, researchers just recently found that oysters contain amino acids that trigger production of sex hormones as well. Shuck, suck, and eat away those oysters for a thrilling time. A hot Italian is not necessary, but one is surely recommended.

GINSENG (Japan)

We all know that ginseng is famous for being a natural aphrodisiac for men and women. However, it is very effective at increasing sexual desire within women more than men. In Hong Kong, the root has been made into a tonic for centuries. In the US, it is the number-one selling aphrodisiac among women looking for an extra boost. Now imagine two women taking ginseng together! I’ve never been to Japan, but when my partner returns from his travel, he brings back a case of ginseng tonic packaged in these little phallic vials. Bottoms up!

AVOCADOS (United States)

It could be its sensuous shape or buttery flavor that gave the avocado its aphrodisiac status as far back as the Aztecs and up to modern-day Californians. While some are skeptical, we know that avocados contain high levels of vitamin E. They may not be an aphrodisiac due to their chemical makeup or properties, but they could help keep the spark alive due to their role in maintaining youthful vigor and energy levels. I make sure to eat avocados at least once a week. Hey, every little bit helps!

HONEY (France)

Honey can be traced to many ancient civilizations such as the Egyptians, Celts, Greeks, and Romans, and King Charlemagne perfected beekeeping in the mid-ninth century in Western Europe. The modern word honeymoon is also rooted in ancient history. Newlyweds were said to partake in a fermented drink called mead made from honey. The couple was supposed to drink mead until the first full moon of their union for a sweet marriage. Honey was also prescribed for the wedding night for sexual vigor. Honey contains boron, which may regulate hormone levels, and nitric oxide, which is released in the blood during arousal. Now, whenever I can help it, I enjoy some sweet honey with my own sweet “honey” of a hunk.

ASPARAGUS (Germany)

Asparagus (spargel in German) is a great source of fiber, potassium, vitamins A and C, vitamin B6, thiamin, and folic acid. The latter is said to boost histamine production, necessary for the ability to reach orgasm in both sexes. In Germany, white asparagus holds cult-like aphrodisiac status. Everywhere you look, they have white asparagus for sale, but only from late April to mid-June. Expect to pay a great premium for the vegetable too. Sure, white asparagus involves a detailed process and must be sold within 24 hours to fully appreciate it, but why all the fuss? After all, Germany boasts a low birthrate. I’ve asked a German man in Berlin last year if he could tell me about the sexual secrets of spargel. He looked at me and said, “You Americans, instead of eating spargel and enjoying its effects, you rather study it. Let’s have some fun times, who cares why.” Well now! And with that, I’ll end this column before I really get in trouble.