We’ve all fallen in love with Anthony products that have transformed the world of men’s skincare, and we spend our money on their products knowing that some of the profits go to help aid prostate cancer research. Clear out those artificial shower gels and raise the bar with the Exfoliating and Cleansing Bar. Jojoba, shea butter, grapefruit, coconut oil, and cucumber extract all work to calm, heal, and smooth your body. 7 oz. $17. www.anthony.com

