WorldEats: Amsterdam’s Restaurants’ Recipes

GARDEN OF PARSLEY HUMMUS

Makes about 6 servings

Adapted from Restaurant Remise 47, Amsterdam

PARSLEY HUMMUS

1 cup chickpeas soaked overnight in salted water

1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons mild sesame oil

2 teaspoons Thai Sriracha sauce

1/2 teaspoon five-spice powder

1/2 cup mayonnaise

FINISHING

Toasted rye breadcrumbs

Cherry or grape tomatoes

Baby carrots, trimmed and peeled

Cucumber sticks

Trimmed radishes

Microgreens

1. Rinse and drain the chickpeas and add water to cover 2 inches over them. Salt lightly and bring to a simmer. Cook at a low simmer until very tender, about 45 minutes. Let the chickpeas cool in the cooking liquid.

2. To make the hummus, drain the chickpeas reserving the cooking liquid. Combine the drained chickpeas and all the remaining ingredients except the mayonnaise in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth, adding the mayonnaise a little at a time. If necessary, add some of the cooking liquid to achieve a smooth and creamy consistency that’s not too thick.

3. To serve the hummus, divide it among 6 rimmed soup plates and spread into a slight mound. Sprinkle with the rye crumbs and stud with the carrots and cucumbers; arrange the tomatoes and radishes around them and fill in with the micro greens.

4. Serve with crisp toasted rye bread.

