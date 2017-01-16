Whether you live and work in New York City, or you’re here on holiday with someone special, head for The Red Door, Elizabeth Arden’s new spa and beauty boutique in the heart of Union Square. This urban oasis provides everything men and women need to look and feel their best. The Red Door by Elizabeth Arden uses art and science to enhance people’s lives through beauty and wellness. With 28 day and resort spa locations across the country, The Red Door Salon & Spas are a national destination for people looking for the best in facials, massages, body treatments, salon services, nail care, and makeup artistry.

models (L to R) Colls Irizarry • Jamey Poole (both with Elite Models Miami & RED NYC)

location The Red Door, Union Square, New York City

styling Chad Tucker

grooming Robert Huitron

Jamie: eyewear Barton Perreira, suit J.Hilburn, shirt Max ‘n Chester, shoes Florsheim

Colls: eyewear Barton Perreira, coat Asos, sweater Pine, pants Zachery Prell, shoes Florsheim

A Day at the SPA — Elizabeth Arden's Red Door Spa

