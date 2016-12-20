6 Hotels to Heat Up the Romance in New Orleans

If you plan on visiting the South’s most fabulous city, you’d better do it in style. These six hotels in the Big Easy are the very definition of New Orleans flair. Fan the flames of your romantic getaway with the most historic, grand, and elegant hotels in the French Quarter and beyond.

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

Sample a treasure of the French Quarter at the iconic Bourbon Orleans Hotel. This historic hotel is the epitome of classic New Orleans luxury packed with upscale modern conveniences. Sit down to breakfast with the French Quarter at your feet in one of the plush balcony suites. Lounge in elegance under the palms around the courtyard pool. The Bourbon Orleans Hotel is in the center of the action with both Bourbon Street and Royal street half a block away.

Explore more at www.bourbonorleans.com

Hotel Mazarin

Step into Mediterranean luxury at New Orleans’ newest luxury boutique property, Hotel Mazarin. The focal point of the hotel is the airy, lush courtyard with a dramatic European-style stone fountain at its center. The perfect backdrop for an opulent outdoor Southern wedding, the courtyard and fountain are surrounded by the classic wrought-iron balconies of the guestrooms above. Settle in for a bottle at the French Quarter’s only wine bar, Patrick’s Bar Vin, before heading out for the night.

Explore more at www.hotelmazarin.com

Dauphine Orleans Hotel

Unwind in style at the charming boutique Dauphine Orleans Hotel. Tucked away on quiet Dauphine Street, the property is in a prime location that is still close to the excitement of the central French Quarter. Kick back next to the saltwater pool, or take a short walk to the Mississippi riverfront and return to the comfort of a sleek, modern room. Casual elegance meets industrial flair in the brick walls and rich wooden beams stretching across the ceilings of some guestrooms.

Explore more at www.dauphineorleans.com

The Whitney Hotel

Live the authentic New Orleans experience, and stay in a National Historic Landmark at The Whitney Hotel. Housed in a converted bank building complete with the original bank vault, The Whitney Hotel has incorporated the building’s history and original architecture into its present aesthetic. The hotel is an urban escape in the middle of the Central Business District, and is a short walk to the storied nightlife and culture of the French Quarter.

Explore more at www.whitneyhotel.com

Hotel Le Marais

Unmistakably classic yet decidedly modern, Hotel Le Marais is an upscale boutique hotel in the heart of New Orleans. Slip into the sultry purple haze of the trendy ground-floor bar Vive! and rub elbows with the French Quarter’s trendseters, influencers, and fashionistas. The bar opens into the sanctuary of a cobblestone courtyard where the magic of the New Orleans night comes to life.

Explore more at www.hotellemarais.com

Doing Business?

If you’re doing business in New Orleans and need to be in and out of the city in a flash, we recommend the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel. Try the hotel’s authentic Creole restaurant The Landing before you jet off to your next destination.

Exlpore more at www.neworleansairporthotel.com

Discover an exceptional collection of upscale hotels, restaurants, bars and lounges that capture the essence of New Orleans charm and hospitality.

Explore more at www.neworleanshotelcollection.com